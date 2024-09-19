Thibaut Courtois reveals Real Madrid player who is most difficult in training – ‘You can’t talk to him’

Real Madrid have no shortage of players with a winning mentality, with only Los Blancos of the 1960s enjoying anything like their success in Europe in the entirety of football history. The standards at their Valdebebas training ground are no doubt kept high, and Thibaut Courtois has assured that there are one or two that ensure their teammates are always sharp.

Captain and Croatia legend Luka Modric has famously been nicknamed ‘Vinegar’ for his sour attitude to losing, even in training, but Courtois has explained that another of his colleagues can be particularly demanding. Speaking to Ibai Llanos on his Twitch on Wednesday night, Courtois explained that Dani Carvajal was a nightmare to play against during the week too.

“When we play games, Carva is the one who likes to wind people up the most. And when he wins, even more so,” Courtois told streamer Llanos, as quoted by Diario AS.

“Now journalists want to put 3 letters and they put Jude, Vini and Mbappe, we in the locker room know the importance and quality of Rodrygo, there is no need for him to get angry about that but if he plays better then let him get angry.” Thibaut Courtois with Ibai (via AS). pic.twitter.com/fJaFm3EymN — Football España (@footballespana_) September 19, 2024

“When he loses, you can’t talk to him. Luka, too. In the end, it’s Carvajal’s winning mentality. When you make one or two mistakes, he doesn’t say anything to you. On the third or fourth pass, he tells you to change your bib or go with the others.”

It comes as no surprise that Carvajal can be a particularly bad loser, as he embodies the win at all costs attitude on the pitch. Few are as skilled at ‘the dark arts’ as the 32-year-old, and at times, as he demonstrated against Germany’s Jamal Musiala during Euro 2024, he does not try to hide it too much. Undoubtedly it is a key part of Real Madrid’s success in Europe too though.