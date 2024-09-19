The words that are banned in Real Madrid star Endrick’s relationship by contract ahead of marriage

Real Madrid teenager Endrick Felipe enjoyed a brilliant European debut, coming on for the final 10 minutes of their clash with Stuttgart, and getting on the scoresheet. It was not the only reason he had to celebrate this week.

Endrick only turned 18 this July, consummating his move to Real Madrid thereafter, and this week partner Gabriely Miranda, 20, confirmed that they were married – ‘finally’. The pair have been in a relationship for two years, and Miranda confirmed it with a post showing her ring on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Gabriely Miranda confirmed she was 'finally' getting married to Endrick Felipe, with the Brazilian forward turning 18 in July. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/8lY0MngtYz — Football España (@footballespana_) September 19, 2024

It is not the first time they will enter into a contractual relationship. As Marca recount, the pair have a relationship contract, in which various clauses shape their relationship and subsequently matrimony.

Certain words are banned, including ‘um’, ‘kkk’, ‘beauty’, ‘ahem’ and ‘ok’ and they cannot be used in their messages to each other. It is also obligatory for them to finish messages with ‘I love you’. Endrick revealed what happens if they break those conditions on the ‘Pod Delas’ podcast several months ago.

“Anyone who doesn’t comply with this has to give the other person whatever they want at the end of the month. For example, I asked her for some Apple phones and she gave them to me.”