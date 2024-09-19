Sevilla to be without Gonzalo Montiel for Alaves clash as he is unable to leave Argentina

Last summer, Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel was accused of sexual assault over an incident that took place in 2019 back in his home country of Argentina. He was charged at the time, and over 15 months later, the case is still ongoing.

Recently, Montiel returned to Argentina to testify in the case. He spoke on Tuesday, but according to MD, he has been summoned again for Friday. As a result, he will be unable to return to Spain until he has revealed his testimony.

Because of this, he will not return in time for Sevilla’s La Liga clash against Alaves, which takes place at Mendizorroza on Friday evening.

Montiel has only made a solitary appearance for Sevilla this season, and he is behind Jesus Navas and Jose Angel Carmona in the pecking order at right-back. Because of this, his absence is unlikely to have much of an effect for head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta.