Second half goals see Athletic Club to victory against Leganes

Following on from their success against Las Palmas at the weekend, Athletic Club have made it back-to-back victories in La Liga with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Leganes on Thursday evening.

It was an even first half, with both sides having chances. However, they were unable to take any, with goalkeepers Juan Soriano and Julen Agirrezabala keeping Leganes and Athletic respectively from conceding.

Nico Williams was forced off at half time after being on the end of a strong challenge in the latter stages of the first half. However, it did not affect Athletic, as they flexed their superiority in the second period. The deadlock was broken in the 66th minute courtesy of Dani Vivian, who scored his first goal since the 2022-23 season. 10 minutes later, Inaki Williams doubled the advantage for Los Leones.

The result sees Athletic Club rise to fifth, albeit they have played a game more than most around them. Leganes stay 15th following a second defeat in succession.