Real Madrid to bring Jude Bellingham’s wages in line with Kylian Mbappe – report

Real Madrid made Kylian Mbappe their highest-paid player this summer when they signed him on a free from Paris Saint-Germain, although he still took a major pay cut from his wages in France. However Los Blancos will reportedly make it clear that he is their top star – alongside two more.

According to a report from OK Diario, via Sport, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has decided to hand massive wage rises to Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, bringing their wages in line with those of Kylian Mbappe. Bellingham was brought in at the top rung of Real Madrid’s salary scale, but seemingly Bellingham and Vinicius will earn more from now on.

Mbappe is currently earning €15m net for his base salary, while Bellingham and Vinicius are around €10m per annum, on their deals until 2029 and 2027 respectively. The next highest earner is David Alaba at €11m.

Real Madrid would have to consider starting talks with Vinicius next summer at any rate, when he enters into the final two years of his deal. The Brazilian has received plenty of criticism in recent weeks, and Saudi Arabia have been linked with a bank-breaking move for Vinicius. As of yet, there is no suggestion Vinicius is keen on that move though.