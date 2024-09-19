Real Madrid target has already turned down first contract offer from current club

Revealed first in March, Real Madrid’s interest in Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is now an open secret. The 25-year-old playmaking right-back is out of contract next summer, and Los Blancos are hoping for a bargain signing.

However Liverpool will not give on Alexander-Arnold that easily. TeamTalk say they are prepared to make him one of their highest-paid players at the club, and are intending on offering him a new deal. All the same, it is not a good sign that he has not put pen to paper on a new contract, and the same source explains that he has already turned down their first proposal. Los Blancos have expressed an interest to his agents, but are yet to present an offer.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is reportedly in constant contact with Alexander-Arnold about a potential move to the Spanish capital. The pair have become good friends from their time together in the England camp, and it is a regular feature of the Real Madrid playbook to employ the help of their superstars to persuade others to come and join them. One obstacle might be Dani Carvajal – the Spain international is unlikely to give up his right-back spot without a serious fight.