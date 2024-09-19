Real Madrid star played against Stuttgart in Champions League still nursing injury

Real Madrid struggled in their Champions League debut against Stuttgart on Tuesday, and while not much that happens in September will concern Carlo Ancelotti too much, he will want to see improvements from his side. That likely comes in part from the return to fitness of several of his players.

According to Relevo, Eduardo Camavinga is rushing back from his knee injury in order to be fit for the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid, amid reports that Ancelotti is missing him. The 21-year-old is expected to return to training with the group next week.

Meanwhile Aurelien Tchouameni returned from his own injury issue against the Bundesliga side, and while he played a role in their opener, he came in for significant criticism from the local press for his performance. Ancelotti is still a firm believer in his abilities, and he sees Tchouameni as essential to his plans, so much so that he too was rushed back from his foot problem. Whne he faced Stuttgart, he was not fully over his injury, say the Madrid-based outlet.

That will be a concern for Madridistas. While most players are not at 100% throughout the season, if Tchouameni is still not fully recovered, the risk of relapse increases exponentially. Having already lost Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz, Los Blancos can ill-afford another lengthier absence, as the season gets going. It is worth remembering that Jude Bellingham also returned to action against Stuttgart, around a week ahead of schedule.