Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti already considering dropping one of front three ahead of Madrid derby

Real Madrid have been far from disastrous at the start of the season, but neither have they looked like the Harlem Globetrotting side that their talent up front promised. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is already considering switching things up, just over a month into the season.

That is the latest reporting coming from Marca, who say that with the side continuing to lack balance, Ancelotti is looking at potentially altering their formation. While Real Madrid looked dangerous in attack against Stuttgart, shooting 19 times, they also conceded 17 shots, and looked vulnerable for large swathes of the game.

The Madrid-based daily affirm that Ancelotti is considering returning to a formation including four midfielders. He has so far been asking Jude Bellingham (when fit) to play deeper, with Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe ahead of them. While it will not happen in every game, their most difficult fixtures, such as their trip to the Metropolitano to face rivals Atletico Madrid on the 29th of September, will see four midfielders used, and Rodrygo drop to the bench.

Bellingham will return to the role he had last season, contributing runs from deep, but defending the left flank ahead of Ferland Mendy without the ball. Ancelotti already has his side working on this in training, and their plan is to make the switch at the Metropolitano, as they look for defensive solidity and much more balance.

Rodrygo has been keen to publicly puff his chest out, and remind the public of his value in recent months, rejecting the idea that Bellingham, Mbappe and Vinicius are a trident, instead asserting that they are a quartet. That may remain true in 80% of their games, but it looks like predictions that he is the weakest link in the chain of attackers could come true – it is also worth remembering that some of Rodrygo’s best moments in a Real Madrid shirt have been as an impact substitute too.