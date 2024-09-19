Martin Zubimendi reportedly opening door to Liverpool move again

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi surprised many when he turned down an offer to join Arne Slot’s new-look Liverpool, and a sizeable pay rise to go with it. The 25-year-old pivot is a fan favourite in Donostia-San Sebastian, but could be reconsidering his stance on a move.

At one stage it looked as if he would accept the chance to play at Anfield, but he eventually chose to remain at the club. However TeamTalk quote Estadio Deportivo in saying that Zubimendi is now open to a move to Liverpool again, and they add that the Reds are happy to come back in for him.

After Mikel Merino and Robin Le Normand left, Zubimendi has allegedly been unimpressed with the rebuiliding effort at the Reale Arena, and his harbouring doubts about whether he made the right call. They claim a move could come about as soon as January.

It would be a major surprise if Zubimendi had U-turned on the matter a little more than a month down the line. Until the information is corroborated by another source, Liverpool fans might want to hit pause on the excitement. ED reference ‘English media’ as responsible for the claims, but do not specify where exactly the information has come from. That said, if Zubimendi was willing to make the move happen now, Liverpool would not have to negotiate with La Real, and could activate his €60m release clause.