Late winner gives Atletico Madrid perfect start to 2024-25 Champions League campaign

Atletico Madrid have started the 2024-25 Champions League brightly, having come from behind to defeat RB Leipzig 2-1 at the Metropolitano in the first match of their league phase campaign.

It was a dreadful opening for Diego Simeone’s side, as Benjamin Sesko fired past Jan Oblak for the game’s opening goal inside the first five minutes. However, the hosts were able to issue a response, and just before the half hour mark, Antoine Griezmann scored to bring the game back to 1-1.

It was Griezmann that was involved again for the winner, which came in the 90th minute. His wonderful assist set up Jose Maria Gimenez, who made no mistake to complete the turnaround for Atleti.

It means that Atletico Madrid start with three points, which will be a massive delight for them. It did not begin well for Los Colchoneros, but what matters is that they ended strongly with Gimenez’s winning goal.