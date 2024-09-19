La Liga president Javier Tebas expects Barcelona to be punished in Negreira case

Barcelona are currently still being investigated by authorities over the infamous Negreira case, which first broke in February 2023. Accusations of sporting corruption are being focused on, notably in regards to payments that the Catalan club made to Enriquez Negreira during his time as vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA).

La Liga president Javier Tebas has spoken regularly on the matter in the last 19 months, and he had his latest say during “The Wild Project”, a podcast hosted by Jordi Wild. Tebas admitted that he expects Barcelona to be found guilty in the matter – on a possible punishment, he also believes that it could be something unexpected (via Marca).

“(Barcelona) will end up receiving a sanction, although it won’t be a sanction like the ones that the media have been saying.”

Barcelona have regularly denied any wrongdoing in the matter. It remains to be seen how the case plays out, and for now, there is no indication as to when the ongoing investigation will be wrapped up.