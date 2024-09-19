La Liga star addresses strong summer interest from Arsenal – “I didn’t allow myself to have distractions”

Throughout the summer, Arsenal were strongly linked with a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. The 23-year-old was wanted by the Premier League giants as their new number two, although their pursuit ultimately ended up being a failure.

In the final days of the summer transfer window, Arsenal made their move for Garcia, but Espanyol’s demands saw them settle for former Barcelona ‘keeper Neto.

On Thursday, Garcia spoke on the interest from his perspective, as per Diario AS.

“Throughout the market I was quite calm and isolated because I was at the Olympic Games and when I arrived back, La Liga was starting. The last few days (of the summer transfer window) were more intense but I was strong because as soon as the market ended, we played against Rayo. I focused on the field, which was what I had to do. I didn’t allow myself to have distractions.”

Garcia also admitted that he has taken joy from the reaction of Espanyol supporters to him staying put.

“I’m happy that people are happy that I’ve stayed and can continue to defend Espanyol’s goal, and I’m happy too. I have worked for many years for this opportunity and I am enjoying it. I hope to have a very nice season.”