Cristiano Ronaldo on Lamine Yamal – “He needs a bit of luck, but I think he will be one of the best”

Lamine Yamal has quickly become one of the best young players in world football, and already, he has developed into world class. Barcelona are enjoying the fruits of his labour at these early stages of his career, and the hope is that he will continue to grow into being one of the best footballers on the planet.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who himself was considered to be the best player in the world during several stages of his career, has had his say on Lamine Yamal. During the latest part of his interview with former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo spoke glowingly on the 17-year-old sensation.

“I see a lot of talent in Lamine Yamal. I hope he does not have any problems in the future. He needs a bit of luck because he is still very young, but I think he will be one of the best in this generation, for sure.”

Barcelona will be keen to keep Lamine Yamal grounded amid all of this discussion. So far, he is handling this well, which is a credit to him given how young he is.