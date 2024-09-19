Clarence Seedorf gives Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham unsolicited advice – ‘Sometimes he’s overdoing it’

Nobody could have foreseen the ease with which Jude Bellingham slotted into the Real Madrid side last season, arguably having the best ever start to a career at the Santiago Bernabeu for someone that young. His maturity and personality have stood out, but Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf has given him a word of advice going forward.

Seedorf played into his forties before embarking on a career in management, winning the Champions League with Ajax, Real Madrid and then twice with AC Milan. Seemingly omnipresent on big European nights, Seedorf was asked what Bellingham would have to do to remain at the top level.

“As a general advice, this is what it takes to stay at the top: A lot of hours of working, making sure you stay fit, taking rest – even during matches.”

“Knowing how to calibrate your energy. He is young so he can learn that better. Sometimes he is overdoing it in matches, making runs that are not necessary, even defensively. But that comes with experience. He will get better at that,” Seedorf explained to the Express.

The England international has been nursing a shoulder injury since last November, and has suffered muscle injuries twice since March. Seedorf pointed out that he and his coaches would have to manage his fitness smartly.

“I just hope he doesn’t get injured too often because I would hate that. I really want to see him create an amazing career, but staying healthy and fit is the most important focus you have to have. Hopefully he and the coaches will be able to manage his energy so he can avoid injuries.”

It was reported earlier in the summer that Bellingham only narrowly avoided surgery on his shoulder in the summer, and he suffered just his second muscle problem just two games into the fresh campaign. Real Madrid had planned to rotate their stars more often this season, particularly around international breaks, but so far have been unable to due to two early draws and their existing injury issues.