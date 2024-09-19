Barcelona defender Jules Kounde defends Xavi Hernandez – ‘We don’t have to throw out all that work’

It has been noted on several occasions in recent weeks just how postive the Barcelona squad has been about Hansi Flick’s management so far; and many in the media have turned it into a criticism of Xavi Hernandez’s time in charge. Jules Kounde was keen to avoid his words being used to the same end.

In particular, Pedri’s comments that the team has ‘not been dropping off [physically] around the 70-80 minute mark’ have been used as a stick to beat Xavi with. Plenty was made of Sporting Director Deco’s decision to bring in an entirely new fitness team led by Julio Tous this summer too.

Flick: "Ansu is ready to play. I know his favourite position, but I'm not going to say it here, you'll be able to see tomorrow what position he plays in. When he's on the pitch he really enjoys himself and is scoring goals in training." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 18, 2024

Speaking ahead of their Champions League debut against AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II, Kounde also spoke positively about the German’s arrival.

"The team understands very well what the manager wants. There's a new dynamic, his staff is very involved and everyone does their job very well, starting with the forwards, who press very well. That gives us extra confidence and we all want to." Jules Kounde on the Flick tenure. pic.twitter.com/UGDcXcI5vF — Football España (@footballespana_) September 19, 2024

However he did defend the work that Xavi did during his 2.5 years in charge too.

“I think it’s a new way of working. We shouldn’t throw away everything Xavi had done. Last season we had difficult moments, but there were also times when we were physically fit. Now it’s a new way of working. The manager demands that there is intensity at all times and that we are focused. We are understanding this very well and it is reflected very well on the pitch.”

It is no surprise that Xavi, who was heavily criticised in the final six months of his spell as manager anyway, has borne the brunt of the blame for last season’s failures. With Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix all leaving, and only Pau Victor and Dani Olmo arriving in their stead, Xavi forms the most convenient lightning rod for fingers of blame, albeit some of the criticism was no doubt justified.