Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo demands action amid talk of player strikes

One of the biggest talking points in football at the moment surrounds the over-congested fixture schedule that clubs are facing. Multiple players, including Rodri Hernandez and Jules Kounde, have called for action to be taken on the matter, and they are some of the many footballers that are prepared to go on strike in order to find a resolution.

🚨🗣️ Enrique Cerezo: “Atlético Madrid’s objectives are to win the Champions League, La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and everything we compete for. The demand is to never relax and to go out and win every match.” pic.twitter.com/aYvvHWZTTC — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 19, 2024

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has now had his say on the matter. As per MD, he also wants action to be taken by FIFA, and he also gave an insight as to why there are so many matches nowadays.

“The calendar is not made by La Liga, it is done by FIFA. If the players think that there are too many games, as we all think, we will have to sit down to talk and negotiate. Each institution tries to take what it represents to the maximum and each one sees it as the more games, the better. What we have to do is talk to see the consequences and the solution.”

Atletico Madrid will be one of the busiest clubs over the next 9-10 months, as they will compete in the newly-revamped Club World Cup next summer. Their players are certainly at risk of regular injury problems because of the fixture congestion that is coming up.