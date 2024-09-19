10-man Barcelona fall to defeat against Monaco in Champions League opener

Barcelona are on the back foot already in their 2024-25 Champions League campaign, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Monaco at the Stade Louis-II stadium in the Principality.

Full time: AS Monaco 2-1 FC Barcelona. Barça commence their Champions League campaign with a loss. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 19, 2024

Hansi Flick was forced into one change for this one, as Eric Garcia replaced the injured Dani Olmo. However, the defender-turned-midfielder only lasted 11 minutes, as he was shown a straight red card for the last man challenge, which came about after a mistake from Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Five minutes later, Maghnes Akliouche scored a fine solo goal as Monaco compounded Barcelona’s miserable start. However, the 10 men managed to find an equaliser inside the opening half as Lamine Yamal scored his first Champions League goal – he became the second-youngest scorer in history in the process.

Barcelona tried to hold on with 10 men during the second half, but they couldn’t. Poor defending allowed George Ilenikhena to break through on goal, and he made no mistake to fire past Ter Stegen, re-establishing Monaco’s lead.

It’s a first defeat of the Hansi Flick era for Barcelona, and things could have been so different but for Eric’s early red card. This is one that will sting.