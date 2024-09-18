The Champions League rule change that explains why there will be more Bayern Munich thrashings

Real Madrid got off to win their Champions League opener against Stuttgart on Tuesday night, a result that would usually have put them top of their group in the previous format. However they currently sit fifth of the six teams that put wins on the board during their openers.

At the summit are Bayern Munich, who thumped Dinamo Zagreb in remarkable fashion, winning 9-2 over their Croatian opponents. Real Madrid TV argued after the game that the addition of four more teams to the competition was likely to dilute the quality and result in more one-sided games like this.

It seems likely we will see more large scores in the ‘league phase’ of the Champions League this season, but the reason is perhaps in larger part due to a rule change. While previously teams on the same number of points were separated by head-to-head results, UEFA’s uneven format has led them to use goal difference as the chief separator.

Hence Bayern will be in pole position with whichever team they now finish level on points with if that is the case – and they will be incentivised to score more goals, which could be more entertaining. On the other hand, lower-seeded teams may be tempted to avoid trying to lose by more goals rather than mount a comeback if they go behind, leading to duller ties.

As listed by Relevo, the following criteria will be used to separate sides finishing level at the end of the league phase.

1- Best overall goal difference

2- Highest number of goals scored

3- Highest number of goals scored away from home

4- Highest number of wins

5- Highest number of wins away from home

6- Highest total points obtained by their opponents in the league phase

7- Best overall total goal difference scored by rivals in the league phase

8- Highest total sum of goals scored by rivals in the league phase

9- Lowest number of fair play points: 1 point for each yellow card, 3 points for each red card and 3 points also for being sent off for two cards

10- Best club coefficient

Given there are only 24 points available and there are 36 teams, it seems likely that a number of teams could be finishing on the same number of points. Obviously only 12 teams drop out of the competition though, while eight will receive a bye to the quarter-finals.