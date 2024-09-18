Spain and Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon sets date for return from wrist surgery

Straight after playing a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 success during the summer, Unai Simon underwent surgery to repair a troubling wrist injury – this has meant that he will almost certainly miss the entirety of the first half of the 2024-25 season.

Julen Agirrezabala will deputise in his place for Athletic Club, while David Raya was between the sticks for Spain’s opening two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Serbia and Switzerland. However, Simon is expected to replace both upon his return to action, the date for which is now becoming clearer.

Simon was expected to miss 4-5 months as part of his recovery, although Marca say that a more realistic date for the 27-year-old’s return is late-January. However, there are chances for him to make his comeback before the winter break in La Liga.

There’s no doubt that Simon is a miss for Athletic Club and Spain, although Agirrezabala and Raya respectively are more than capable backups. Nevertheless, there will be a desire for the no.1 to return as soon as possible.