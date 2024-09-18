Real Madrid midfielder criticised following Stuttgart performance – ‘No doubt Carletto did not like that’

Real Madrid did get a win on their Champions League debut against Stuttgart, but it was not the most convincing of performances. Naturally, the local press were not shy in criticising their showing, and neither were Los Blancos themselves.

Carlo Ancelotti explained that they opted for a more vertical style that contributed to their struggles to hold onto the ball, and to stop Stuttgart from building from the back. Jude Bellingham was critical of their press, saying they caused problems as soon as they got past the first line of pressure.

Much of the criticism was collective, but Aurelien Tchouameni came in for specific heat after the match.

“No doubt, Carletto has not liked some of his tracking back,” commented Alvaro Benito on Cadena SER, who used to coach Real Madrid’s under-19 side.

“A midfielder has to have that defensive vocation to plug the team’s holes immediately. He has to be able to read defensively what is happening. I get the feeling Tchouameni does not have that defensive instinct. It takes him a while to read the defensive cover [he should provide]. The runs back are as if they were not his job.”

Ancelotti also pointed out that it was from Tchouameni’s pass that their opening goal came, but Benito even questioned his work-rate.

“Previously it was seen that Valverde was behind Tchouameni and he was the first to arrive to cover the possible pass,” Benito said, noting that while he didn’t want to compare Tchouameni to Casemiro, who in his eyes is one of the best midfielders of the last 25 years, “but we all expect more. In the end, the reality of the field is obstinate. The games put you in your place.”

During the match, Tchouameni made two interceptions, blocked one shot and won three of his five duels, but did lose possession on seven occasions. He also completed 33 of his 38 passes with an 87% completion rate in his 70 minutes on the pitch.

The Frenchman is coming back from injury, and perhaps the criticism is a little on the nose with that in mind. There is no doubt that Real Madrid have struggled in midfield all season though, with runners frequently coming from deep and getting in behind their men. In addition, their pressure has been lacking, as admitted by Ancelotti and Bellingham.