Rafa Mir reunited with Valencia teammates for first time since revelation of sexual assault allegations

Earlier this month, Valencia striker Rafa Mir was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He remained in police custody for a couple of days before being released, although a case has been opened, and a formal investigation is underway.

Valencia have also been looking into the matter, and while this goes on, Mir has been excluded from first team affairs. He has not been training with his teammates, and head coach Ruben Baraja does not have him available for any matchdays – this will continue into next week at least.

However, Mir’s “exile” has been put on hold for an afternoon at least. As per Radio Valencia Cadena SER (via Diario AS), he was present at a first team lunch on Wednesday, with this event being used to boost morale after a very difficult start to the season for Valencia.

Mir’s situation remains very open, and there is currently no indication as to when any of the aforementioned investigations will be complete.