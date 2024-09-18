‘Only the fools…’ – Jude Bellingham backs Real Madrid teammate on social media

Real Madrid ended up with a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart as they began their defence of the Champions League, but it was definitely hard-fought. The breakthrough on their end came courtesy of Rodrygo Goes, who provided the assist for Kylian Mbappe’s tap-in.

Rodrygo has been underscored by most as ‘the weak link’ in the Real Madrid attack if Carlo Ancelotti decides to alter his formation or team, and during an early headline from Marca, the trident of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior was termed the ‘BMV’, omitting Rodrygo despite the fact he was playing.

“Only the fools forget the R,” wrote Bellingham under Rodrygo’s social media post on Tuesday night, having noted publicly that the relationship between the four star-studded attackers was good, in spite of suggestions otherwise.

Rodrygo had sent out a message on social media about the Marca headline, saying that they forgot to add the ‘R’, as they are a quartet not a trident. Carlo Ancelotti claimed the message, later deleted, was fake, but several outlets vouched for its authenticity. It is one of several instances of Rodrygo asserting his importance publicly in recent months, and it appears there is a conscious effort from within the club to ensure the dressing room atmosphere remains positive.