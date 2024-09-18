Michel Sanchez admits Girona players were left devastated by Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain

Girona suffered an agonising defeat on their Champions League debut on Wednesday. The Catalans had stood firm against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes until the 90th minute, but a Paulo Gazzaniga error gifted the victory to the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

It was cruel lock for Girona, who were excellent in the French capital. As per Diario AS, head coach Michel Sanchez revealed that his players had been devastated by the circumstances of the defeat.

“Now, the players are a bit hunchbacked. I have told them that we have to be proud of the game we have played and that it has been tough for us. PSG subdued us, Gazzaniga made good saves. We come from doing things very well.”

Michel also provided his overall assessment of the match, which included admitted that his Girona side had some stage fright in the opening stages.

“At the beginning of the game we were very nervous, you can see. But as the first half progressed we found personality, commitment, attitude… And the second half, I think that from the changes and also because of fatigue, PSG pressed us more, we didn’t know how to take those first two steps to get out and we were continuously defending a lot.

“Our first experience in the Champions League can be given as a pass. We have competed against a great team where the pressure can stiffen you up and the team has given a great level.”