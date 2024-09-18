Manchester United star addresses reported summer interest from Real Betis – “I didn’t listen to it”

Nabil Fekir’s late move to Al-Jazira Club during the summer left Real Betis scrambling to sign at least one new midfielder. They orchestrated Giovani Lo Celso’s return from Tottenham Hotspur, although a more defensive-minded option was also wanted by head coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Dani Ceballos was heavily linked, but Real Madrid priced a move out of Betis’ reach. According to Marca, Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen was also a player that was wanted, although he has now revealed that he rejecting any opportunities to leave Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

“I feel very good at United. If they told me to leave then I would have left, but I didn’t listen to it.”

Eriksen would have been a solid addition to Betis’ squad, and a need for someone like him has only increased with William Carvalho’s recent Achilles tear. Unfortunately for Los Verdiblancos, a move for him – or any other pivot – failed to materialise during the dying stages of the summer.