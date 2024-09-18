Liverpool and Arsenal send scouts to watch Girona pair in Champions League

Girona have lost a number of starters from their historic season last year, and while Girona might be content with the work done to replace them, Europe’s top sides might not be done raiding their ranks.

Yan Couto, Savio, Artem Dovbyk, Aleix Garcia and Eric Garcia all departed at the end of last season, although three of them were loanees, and deprived Michel Sanchez of five starters. Girona have been a mixed bag so far in their opening five La Liga games, but face a baptism of fire in their first ever Champions League match, traveling to the Parc des Princes to face Paris Saint-Germain.

The representatives of #GironaFC winger Viktor Tsygankov have been contacted by numerous Premier League clubs. (Diario AS) pic.twitter.com/tgPj3LUuJG — Football España (@footballespana_) May 22, 2024

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool and Arsenal will have scouts present at the match, with the former looking at Viktor Tsygankov. Football España reported on Arsenal’s interest in left-back Miguel Gutierrez over the summer, and it appears the Gunners remain keen on the 23-year-old.

Tsygankov has a release clause around €35m, and at 26 years old, is coming into his prime after a strong season last year. Meanwhile Gutierrez has a €40m release clause, but Real Madrid could intervene. Los Blancos have an €8m buyback clause, and will receive 50% of any sale. If they believe Arsenal are willing to invest more than €30m, then they may well activate the clause, and wreap more of the profit.