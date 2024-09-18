La Liga President Javier Tebas backs Rodri Hernandez – ‘We won’t accept FIFA changing domestic leagues’

La Liga President Javier Tebas and President of the Spanish Player’s Union (AFE) David Aganzo have come out in support of Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez, who said that players were approaching the point of striking due to the congested football calendar. This year FIFA are organising the expanded Club World Cup, adding 24 teams and extending the season by a month.

Speaking at the World Football Summit, Aganzo explained that he felt Rodri’s words were the common feeling rather than that of an individual.

“I think if you ask any footballer, they will tell you the same thing. It is not just Rodri’s opinion. I think it is the opinion of the players and, if this continues, there will come a time when there is no other option. I don’t know what will happen, but it is something that worries us because we are the ones who suffer from it.”

“Rodri has raised the alarm because whenever there is the word ‘strike’ everyone takes it that way. The word of the player who competes, plays, makes mistakes is not taken into account… Unilateral decisions are made by UEFA and FIFA and, in the end, Rodri has followed a line that Courtois, Carvajal, etc. have already started.”

On Monday, it was Carlo Ancelotti who directly requested that FIFA and UEFA designed competitions with less games for ‘more attractive’ football.

“I hope that UEFA and FIFA really take the players into account. There are no problems with [them] putting on the medal and having their photo taken with them, but the players are the ones who suffer. They should stop taking photos and treating the players as if they were just anyone, so they should respect the health of the players.”

Meanwhile La Liga President Javier Tebas also backed the Manchester City star in his statements, noting that it could cost some players their health or families.

“I support the strike that Rodrigo is talking about, because it is not just a health problem for those 70 players, but also a problem for the balance of the industry. Some will lose their health and others, their families,” he told Cadena SER.

He also suggested that ultimately FIFA and UEFA would push for league competitions to be shortened in order to accommodate their competitions.

“They want the leagues that have 20 clubs to reduce our competitions and we are not going to accept that,” Tebas pointed out stubbornly.

While Tebas will no doubt defend his competition to the hilt, domestic Spanish football is not innocent in the calendar congestion. The RFEF expanded the Spanish Supercup to four teams in a competition held in Saudi Arabia, while Tebas has voiced that he is in favour of hosting La Liga matches in the USA.

Certainly it is not hard to imagine a point where FIFA and UEFA do apply pressure on domestic competitions. They will no doubt wave money in front of the clubs, saying they could earn more by giving priority to European or global fixtures as opposed to domestic ones. Already, The Superleague has also suggested holding European clahses at the weekend too, with the domestic games midweek.