Jules Kounde joins calls for strikes – “No one listens to the players”

In recent days, there has been plenty of talk about possible player strikes, which has been brought on by the ever-increasing number of matches in the calendar. Manchester City and Spain star Rodri Hernandez issues a passionate plea earlier this week, and now Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has spoken on the matter.

Speaking before Barcelona’s Champions League opener against Monaco, Kounde admitted that he would be open to the idea of a strike, as per MD.

“I agree with Rodri. Every year we have more games and less rest. We have been saying this for 3-4 years and no one listens to the players… The time will come when we will have to go on strike to make ourselves heard by those who decide.”

Jules Koundé: "We understand very well what the coach wants. The whole team is eager. We are pressing higher and harder." pic.twitter.com/csAwcEVdTJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 18, 2024

“We assume an increasing maximum risk and you can see that there are more injuries because there is less and less rest time. Those who play in the Club World Cup will reach about seventy games per season, which is crazy.”

Clearly, something needs to be done about this, and the building pressure from footballers should make those in power listen. Barcelona will be one of many clubs hoping to protect their players from this problem.