“I can’t take it anymore” – Jesus Navas confirms December retirement date could be brought forward

Jesus Navas signed a “lifetime” contract with Sevilla at the back-end of last season, although the playing portion of that deal only runs until December. 2025 will mark the start of a new chapter in his life, and the expectation is that he will take up a non-playing position at the Andalusian giants.

It was recently revealed that Navas has been suffering with a chronic hip injury, and this likely played a big role in his decision to retire at the end of 2024. As it turns out, it could force him to end his playing career even sooner, as he said in an interview on Canal Sur Radio (via ED).

“Hopefully I can make it until December, because every game starts to be more difficult. I’ve been in this situation for four years. It is a wear and tear, it is getting more and more, more and more continuous, more intense. It’s complicated – when you finish a game, I haven’t been able to walk for two or three days, which becomes complicated.

“For me, these six months were a very big challenge. I wanted to be with the team. I hope I can make it until December because every game starts to be difficult. I can’t take it anymore, it’s a health issue. There are days when I can’t be with my children. I have it decided.”

It is heartbreaking to hear Navas’ words, and Sevilla will be devastated to lose him when he does retire. They will hope that he can hang on until the projected retirement date in December.