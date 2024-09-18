Hansi Flick gave heartfelt gift to stricken Barcelona star during hospital visit

Barcelona were rocked last month by Marc Bernal’s serious knee injury. The 17-year-old sensation had started the season in excellent form, but against Rayo Vallecano, he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and damaged his meniscus – meaning that it is almost certain for him to play no further part during the current campaign.

Hansi Flick was particularly affected by Bernal’s injury, and as explained in the last episode of “Barça reserved” (via Esport3), he visited the midfielder in hospital when he underwent surgery last week on his injured knee. It’s reported that the German manager spent a long time with Bernal during the visit.

During the visit, Flick provided Bernal with a gift – a self-help book, with tips for overcoming difficult times. Inside the book, Flick had written a special message for the teenager – he gave him a lot of encouragement to recover and not to worry about the time off, that the most important thing was that he returned well, because he will be one of the great players of the future.

Flick has shown himself to be an excellent man manager during the early stages of his Barcelona tenure, and this episode backs up the fact that he has an excellent relationship with the first team.