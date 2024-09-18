Hansi Flick admits to “feeling responsible” for Barcelona star’s injury woes

This week, Barcelona have been rocked with new injury problems. Dani Olmo is set to miss 4-5 weeks with a hamstring injury sustained during Sunday’s victory over Girona, while Fermin Lopez suffered a second muscular injury in two weeks during a training session.

Fermin has injured the opposite leg to which he did during the international break, when he sustained the injury while away with Spain’s U21 side. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick spoke on the 21-year-old’s injury woes before the club’s Champions League opener against Monaco, and he believes that some of the blame should be attached to him, as per MD.

“In recent weeks we have been gradually with the players, they have been improving from their injuries. Ansu has been able to train well and we are very happy to be able to count on him because he gives us other possibilities, we have talked about Dani, Gavi is also training little by little, as is Frenkie. In both positions we have to be careful. As for Fermín, it’s a shame because I feel a little responsible. Nobody wanted to leave him in the U21s and I spoke to him, so I feel a bit responsible. When I was with the doctor yesterday the truth is that I felt very sorry for him, we have to take care of the players.

Some good news for Barcelona is the return of Ansu Fati, who’s in the squad for the trip to Monaco. He provided an update on the attacker’s current situation.

“The thing is, I don’t know. He’s ready to play, and when he’s ready to play at all, he’ll be able to play 45 minutes. I know his favourite position, but I’m going to leave it a bit in suspense. When he’s on the pitch he really enjoys the games, scoring goals.”