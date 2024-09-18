Giovani Lo Celso reacts to dream full debut for Real Betis – “It was a very big relief”

Wednesday’s match against Getafe saw Giovani Lo Celso start for Real Betis for the first time in over five years, following his move from Tottenham Hotspur during the final days of the summer transfer window. In the end, it turned out to be a dream full debut for the Argentine playmaker.

Betis won the match 2-1, with Lo Celso scoring both – he netted the opener from the penalty spot, before firing in from the edge of the box 10 minutes later. The 28-year-old produced a masterful performance, and when he spoke post-match (via Relevo), he was absolutely delighted.

“I’m happy with the win, it was important to get three points against a tough opponent. It was a very big relief, we ended up suffering a little more than necessary, but we added three points that put us up there. This is the way to go.”

With Isco out until 2025, and Nabil Fekir away to the UAE, Lo Celso will be a massive player for Betis in the coming months. For now, he’s started in fantastic fashion.