Giovani Lo Celso masterclass secures victory for Real Betis against Getafe

There has been much hype surrounding Giovani Lo Celso’s return to Real Betis, following his sensational spell at the club during the 2018-19 season. This feeling appears to have been justified, as the Argentine playmaker was the matchwinner against Getafe on Wednesday, as Los Verdiblancos picked up a 2-1 win at the Benito Villamarin.

Betis dominated the first half, albeit they were unable to find a breakthrough. David Soria was in top form for the visitors, and he made numerous saves to keep it goalless going into the half time interval.

In the second period, Lo Celso took over. Luis Milla handled inside the penalty area, and the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder stepped up to score on his full debut. Just over 10 minutes later, he added a second with a thunderous strike from outside of the box – a big deflection on the effort left Soria beaten.

That's a double for Giovani Lo Celso and Betis lead 2-0! 🙌 His powerful strike is helped by a deflection to add to his earlier spot kick 🌴 pic.twitter.com/P48mcNZsLd — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 18, 2024

Mauro Amarbarri added a late strike for Getafe, but it wasn’t enough in the end. The result lifts Betis to sixth in the La Liga table, although they have played a game more than the vast majority of those around them. Getafe’s winless start to the season continues, and they stay inside the relegation zone in 18th.