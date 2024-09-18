Diego Simeone demands forward is ‘more clinical’, as RB Leipzig midfielder spices up Atletico Madrid clash

Atletico Madrid will make their bow in the Champions League on Thursday night for the first time against RB Leipzig, as they host the German side. It will involve an unexpected reunion with midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

Ahead of the game, Jose Maria Gimenez did not opine on Carlo Ancelotti and Rodri Hernandez’s calls for less games from UEFA and FIFA, saying he was not one of the decision-makers.

"Robin is a very important player, he comes from competing in a team where he was doing very well. Just by looking at each other we understand each other very well. If we all have a clear idea, we can achieve something great." Josema Gimenez on Robin Le Normand.

Meanwhile Diego Simeone was pleased to start his 13th straight season in the Champions League, and noted that the new format will require teams to go for more wins. In terms of his opponents, Simeone analysed that they had seen two different versions of Leipzig, one that pressed high and another that countered from a low-block.

He was keen to see more from summer signing Alexander Sorloth in front of goal though.

“He looks in very good shape, he’s important whether he plays 10 minutes or 90. He’s different [to what we have] and we need him to play the way he’s playing, he’s had goal-scoring opportunities in almost every game he’s played, we need him to be more clinical and he’s the first one who is aware of that. We’ll demand exactly what I’ve said from him,” Simeone told Marca.

Diego Simeone: "It's my 13th Champions League season as Atletico Madrid coach, and for the club and the fans, it's been a huge step forward. Every day we have to rise to the occasion, demand more, but without losing focus on the partido a partido (game-by-game) approach."

Meawhile Vermeeren, who joined Leipzig on loan from Atletico with an opportunity for the deal to be made permanent based on objectives, told Diario AS that he was looking forward to the match, seeing it as an opportunity to show Atletico fans what he can do. The Belgian midfielder explained that a brilliant atmosphere awaited Leipzig, and he was expecting a brilliant game, that he had been looking forward to since the draw.

Vermeeren also picked out that Reinildo Mandava was the former teammate he was looking forward to facing most, as the person that helped him most during his six months in Madrid.

“As a young man it is not easy. He always reminded me to be happy, to be positive. That is why I want to see him again and I hope we can talk after the match.”