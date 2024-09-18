Barcelona trying to seal agreement that would allow return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule within next 15 days

Barcelona failed – but ultimately failed – to secure a new agreement with Nike over the summer, and this led to them being unable to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which they have been absent from for a few years now. That meant Dani Olmo was the only first team signing, and this is something that club officials want to avoid in 2025 and beyond.

Securing a new agreement with Nike would allow Barcelona’s return to 1:1. Earlier this week, new talks were held between the two parties, and it’s now been reported by MD that there is confidence that a deal can be closed within the next 15 days.

The report also states that Nike’s legal advisors are expected to travel next week to review clauses of the future contract. At this stage, there are still significant details to iron out, with one of major ones being BLM (Barça Licensing and Merchandising) – Barcelona do not want to let any percentage go, whereas Nike want a piece.