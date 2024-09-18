Barcelona talks over new deal for midfield star ‘very positive’ – Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, running the show alongside Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal in their 100% record to open the Liga campaign. Any doubts about his future are also being cleared up.

Pedri is out of contract in 2026, and while there had been some suggestion that Barcelona were starting to have doubts about what to do with him due to his fitness issues, it has been revealed on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that contract talks are continuing. The Blaugrana are confident of getting it done, with ‘everything positive’ between the two sides, explains Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona and Nike have met again yesterday to continue advancing negotiations. The agreement is expected to be finalized before the end of the year, with October and November marked in red on the calendar. @ferrancorreas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 18, 2024

One of the key factors is that Pedri shares ‘an excellent relationship’ with new manager Hansi Flick, under whom he is playing his best football for at least a year. His situation on the pitch holds as much weight as the finances.

His improved form was evidenced by his goals against Rayo Vallecano and Girona, an aspect of his game that Xavi Hernandez was always keen for Pedri to improve on. That is despite playing a deeper role for most of the opening five games, although that may change with Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo now out injured.