Barcelona keeping an eye on defender as injury fears are revealed

Barcelona have already been dealing with several injuries in these opening few weeks of the season. The likes of Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Marc Bernal have been struck down, and this has caused problems for Hansi Flick and his coaching staff. Because of this, certain players are being careful monitored.

Iñigo Martínez has so far played everything this season, and Hansi Flick couldn't be happier with him for his behavior on and off the pitch. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 18, 2024

As per Sport, one of those being watched is Pau Cubarsi. The 17-year-old has started every match for Barcelona this season, although he has been substituted at the 60th minute in three of those appearances – the reason for this is to ensure that his workload is managed effectively, thus lowering the chance of muscular injuries.

Specifically, Barcelona’s coaching staff, physical trainers and medical services are all watching Cubarsi, who did not have a full pre-season during the summer because of his involvement with Spain at the Olympic Games.

It’s easy to understand why Barcelona are concerned about Cubarsi, as Fermin Lopez has suffered two muscle injuries since the start of the season – like the teenage defender, he was also in France for the Olympics.