Atletico Madrid star in legendary status after bringing up 450 games and a decade at the club

Atletico Madrid have just two players left from their 2014 title win, but only Koke Resurreccion is ahead of Jan Oblak in terms of games played for Los Colchoneros. The Slovenian arrived that summer to replace Thibaut Courtois, and is regarded by some as the best goalkeeper in the history of the club.

Jose Maria Gimenez was the other member of that title-winning side, but he lags behind Oblak and Angel Correa (426) in terms of appearances. Oblak brought up 450 appearances for Atletico on Sunday night at the Metropolitano during their 3-0 win over Valencia, and on Monday reached the 10th anniversary of his debut, against Olympiakos in the Champions League.

The 31-year-old is fourth on the all-time appearances list for Atletico, behind Koke (642), Adelardo (480), Tomas Renones (454) and Juan Carlos Aguilera (454), all three of which he looks likely to surpass this season. Close to half of his appearances (210) have been clean sheets, as recorded by Marca.

During his first season, Oblak was playing second fiddle to Miguel Angel Moya until March, when he played Bayer Leverkusen and saved a penalty in a shoot-out of the knockout stages of the Champions League. From there on, he never looked back. This season he will face Leverkusen again in the group stages on the 21st of January.