Athletic Club unconcerned by star signing’s quiet start – “He is a player who is going to give us things”

Athletic Club did very little transfer business during the summer, with perhaps the most significant development being Nico Williams staying at San Mames for at least one more season. In terms of signings, there were three made: Alvaro Djalo, Andoni Gorosabel and Unai Nunez.

Djalo is undoubtedly the pick of the three, as he arrived from Braga in a deal worth approximately €15m. However, his start to life back in the Basque country hasn’t been easy, as he’s only amassed 84 minutes this season.

Despite this, Athletic head coach Ernesto Valverde is confident that Djalo will play a big part this season, as per Relevo.

“He is a player who is going to give us things, who is going to play games and we hope he will help us a lot.

“In training he has done perfectly, but he has to do it for the competition (of places). At the same time, getting into the team is not easy because we come from a good dynamic last year. For one to come in, another has to be taken out.”

Djalo could get his chance at a second Athletic Club start on Thursday, when Valverde’s side take on Leganes. If he does, it will be a big chance to impress.