Ansu Fati makes long-awaited return as Barcelona announce squad for Champions League opener

It has been over a year since Ansu Fati played a competitive fixture for Barcelona. He spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, and his presence for the current campaign has been delayed because of a foot injury sustained during pre-season. However, he did recently return to training.

Hansi Flick opted not to risk Fati for the weekend victory over Girona, but he has included him in the matchday squad for Thursday’s Champions League opener against Monaco – 389 days after he last played for Barcelona.

Fati has officially received the medical green light to make his return to action, meaning that he will make the trip to Monaco. Several youngsters are also going, including 16-year-old cousins Guillermo and Toni Fernandez.

Fati’s return comes at a good time for Barcelona, given that Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez have both picked up injuries in the last few days. Flick pushed hard to keep him at the club over the summer, and now it will be interesting to see whether the 21-year-old can deliver on this faith.