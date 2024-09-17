WATCH: Stuttgart shock Real Madrid to draw level in Champions League opener

Real Madrid have not had things their own way in their opening league phase match of the 2024-25 Champions League. They were more than matched in the first half, and despite opening the scoring soon into the second period, they have now been pegged back.

It was an end-to-end first 45 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu, and although it ended goalless at the interval, Real Madrid scored less than 30 seconds in the second period, with Kylian Mbappe scoring on his Champions League debut for the club.

However, Stuttgart have now silenced the home crowd with an equaliser, which has come courtesy of Deniz Undav – he headed home from close range following a fizzed ball across goal.

Real Madrid will be very disappointed to have conceded, although Stuttgart will say that it is deserved. Carlo Ancelotti’s now have limited time to find another goal that would put them into the lead once again.