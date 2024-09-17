WATCH: Real Madrid strike first blood in Champions League opener against Stuttgart

Real Madrid have been somewhat shocked by Stuttgart in the opening half of their Champions League clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. The visitors have had big chances to score, but they’ve now been made to pay as the reigning champions have struck the first blow in the second period.

It ended goalless at the half time interval despite the openness of the first 45, and now less than 60 seconds into the second period, the deadlock has been broken. Fantastic work from Aurelien Tchouameni has allowed Rodrygo to set up Kylian Mbappe to mark his first Champions League appearance for Real Madrid with a goal.

Kylian Mbappe gets his first #UCL goal in a Real Madrid shirt 🔥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/txQQ2Ln1x0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024

Tchouameni to Rodrygo to Mbappe: GOAL! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2aZzkJTjIj — TC (@totalcristiano) September 17, 2024

It is an outrageous pass from Tchouameni, and Rodrygo and Mbappe could not mess that opportunity up. Real Madrid will be breathing a big sigh of relief to have scored inside the opening minute of the second half, following a less than convincing performance in the opening 45.