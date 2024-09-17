WATCH: Antonio Rudiger restores Real Madrid’s lead against Stuttgart

Real Madrid have not had everything their own way in their first league phase match of the 2024-25 Champions League, against Stuttgart. They did open the scoring, although they were pegged back. However, with not long to go until the full time whistle is blown, their lead has been restored.

It was Kylian Mbappe that broke the deadlock, as he scored less than 30 seconds into the second half. It was a dream moment for him on his Champions League debut for Real Madrid, although his effort was cancelled out 20 minutes later by Stuttgart’s Deniz Undav.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they’ve re-taken the lead. It’s come from Antonio Rudiger, who headed home Luka Modric’s fine corner.

Antonio Rudiger re-claims the lead for Real Madrid 🔥 The German scores against the club he started his professional career at 👀 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/bkJdMUSL93 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024

RUDIGER GOAL AGAINST HIS OLD CLUB, WHAT A CROSS MODRIC pic.twitter.com/qKxxNVwwXD — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) September 17, 2024

Set piece perfection 🎯 Luka Modrić picks out Antonio Rüdiger for the finish ✨ pic.twitter.com/55r9bFZVQo — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 17, 2024

It’s a big moment from Rudiger, who scores against his former club. It’s now up to Real Madrid to ensure that they do not let this advantage slip, as they aim for a good start to their Champions League title defence.