Real Sociedad falter again as Mallorca claim victory at Son Moix

It’s been a treacherous start to the season for Real Sociedad, and their struggles only continued on Tuesday with a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Mallorca at Son Moix.

Both teams made several changes from their respective matches at the weekend, and it was one of those to come into the Mallorca line-up that proved to be the difference maker. Ander Barrenetxea was adjudged to have handled inside the penalty area, which allowed Abdon Prats to open the scoring from 12 yards.

It was 1-0 at half time, and La Real pressed for an equaliser in the second period. Takefusa Kubo was introduced from the bench by head coach Imanol Alguacil, although he could not have the desired effect. Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman, standing in for regular number one Dominik Greif, had very little to do throughout the 90 minutes.

The result takes Mallorca up to sixth, albeit they have played a game more than everyone else. Real Sociedad stay in a disappointing 16th.