Real Madrid to start preparing targets to strengthen position next summer

Real Madrid have been hit early with injuries this season again, and only added Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe last summer, despite moving for Leny Yoro. They may have to look at padding out their squad next year though.

With Luka Modric to turn 40 next year and another contract decision to come, and Dani Ceballos looking for a bigger role than he currently has, Matteo Moretto has told Football España that Los Blancos will work on potential targets for next summer in midfield. The uncertainty around Modric and Ceballos is obviously combined with the retirement of Toni Kroos, who was not replaced either. Moretto says that it is likely they have a similar profile to Kroos or Modric as they begin their search.

Real Madrid have already been linked to Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez in recent months, and Fabian Ruiz has also been suggested as a potential addition. Early on without Kroos, Real Madrid have struggled to build out from the back, although the return of Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni should aid that issue.