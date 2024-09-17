Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior believes there is a campaign against him in Spanish media

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been a headline story again this weekend, after he quietened down the Real Sociedad fans upon scoring his penalty in a 2-0 win, with many irritated by his gesture. While some have downplayed it, Real Madrid legend Pedja Mijatovic publicly criticised the Brazilian on the radio after the match.

Earlier this week it was reported that Vinicius feels as lonely as he has ever done at the club, as if Carlo Ancelotti is his only ally. Cadena SER report that there are those in the hierarchy at the club that have been annoyed by Vinicius questioning whether the 2030 World Cup should be held in Spain if they do not improve their racism record – other reports claim that President Florentino Perez is amongst them.

The radio station go on to say that Vinicius believes there is a media campaign against him in Spain as a result of his comments about the World Cup. He is sick of the noise surrounding him, and feels he is being mistreated. In particular, he has been annoyed by reports claiming there are issues between himself and Kylian Mbappe, as they get on well. It should be noted those reports surfaced before his comments on the World Cup.

Teammate Dani Carvajal declared on Spain duty that he disagreed with Vinicius’ words on the World Cup, also stating that in his eyes, ‘Spain is not a racist country’. He would then come out in support of Vinicius ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Stuttgart in the Champions League, as did Ancelotti. The dressing room is united behind the Brazilian and while they are not a fan of his complaints to referees, he has the unwavering support of Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Certainly it is no surprise that Vinicius feels that way, given the intense scrutiny that he is subjected to every week, and abuse that he has suffered in recent years. However irritating those at the club, rightly or wrongly, will only weaken his position and erode the defence that those in the offices might put up for him.