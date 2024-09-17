Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti desperate for midfielder’s return

Real Madrid have not had an easy start to the season, having drawn matches against Mallorca and Las Palmas in their opening five La Liga fixtures. Carlo Ancelotti has struggled to adapt to life without Toni Kroos, and a lot of concerns that have been placed on Los Blancos have centred around their midfield.

It’s not only Kroos that Real Madrid are missing. They have been without Eduardo Camavinga for the first few weeks of the season, as he suffered a knee injury before the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta.

Ancelotti has been particularly sad to not be able to call upon Camavinga, with Relevo reporting that the Italian head coach is “missing” the Frenchman’s presence in midfield.

Camavinga is a unique profile in midfield, and although he hasn’t always been a regular starter, he is a very valuable part of the Real Madrid core. It’s completely understandable why Ancelotti misses him, as the dynamism he brings is very much needed.