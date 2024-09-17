Real Madrid aiming at Trent Alexander-Arnold and one other defensive signing from Premier League

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent months, with the right-back out of contract next summer, and available to sign on a free in January. However he is not the only the big-name Premier League defender they are looking to bring in next summer.

At least according to reporting from The Independent. They say that Jude Bellingham is in constant conversations with Alexander-Arnold, with whom he has a good friendship, about the latter coming to the Santiago Bernabeu. He is currently assessing his future, and they are also monitoring the situation of Rodri Hernandez at Manchester City, who wants to return to Spain, and could be given a reason to do so by the Premier League charges against his club, depending on how that plays out.

They are also looking at bringing in a big-name central defender from the Premier League. Arsenal‘s William Saliba has been identified as their top target, but taking into account Arsenal’s growing strength, they are aware that he might be difficult to extract. Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero is thought of as their alternative to Saliba, with Los Blancos enjoying a relationship with Spurs.

Both Romero and Saliba have been linked to Real Madrid in the last few months, although any operation would likely cost more than €100m. Dani Carvajal is also likely to renew his deal at the Bernabeu, meaning Alexander-Arnold will not be an immediate need, but they will scarcely get a better market opportunity. On the other hand, with both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba into their thirties, it is not surprise the European champions are evaluating their options at the back.