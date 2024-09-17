Rafa Mir exile continues at Valencia

Earlier this month, Valencia striker Rafa Mir was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He has since been released from custody, although a judicial investigation into the matter is currently being carried out.

Since being arrested, Mir has not been involved with the first team. Valencia are conducting their own investigation into the allegations, and while that goes on, he will not be considered for selection by head coach Ruben Baraja, nor will he be allowed to training with his teammates.

As per Diario AS, Mir’s ostracization will carry on until next week at least. This means that he will continue training away from the first team over the coming days, and he will also be absent from this weekend’s La Liga fixture against Girona at the Mestalla.

Mir has denied the allegations levelled at him, although Valencia are taking no chances while their investigation, and the one being conducted by authorities, is ongoing.