Predicted Teams Real Madrid v Stuttgart: Jude Bellingham to return for new Champions League format

European champions Real Madrid are back in action in the competition for the first time in its new 36-team format, which will see clubs compete in a giant league system with eight games. Carlo Ancelotti will have his frontline back to full strength, with Jude Bellingham back in the line-up.

The Italian coach said that Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eder Militao would all be fit for the clash, but is still without Dani Ceballos, David Alaba, Brahim Diaz and Eduardo Camavinga through injury. Marca say that Bellingham and Tchouameni will be back in from the star, as will Rodrygo Goes, who was on the bench on Saturday night for their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad.

#ChampionsLeague holders #RealMadrid are back in action this evening in their competition debut against #Stuttgart. Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni are also set to be back in action according to Marca, who also believe Eder Militao will remain on the bench. pic.twitter.com/jvWv9Jvo55 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 17, 2024

That coincides with the prediction in Diario AS too, although they feel Militao will start, while Marca believe Dani Carvajal will start at centre-back with Lucas Vazquez on the right side of defence.

Stuttgart have less injuries, and Deniz Undav is set to be their key man up front, with Ermedin Demirovic leading the line. Sebastian Hoeness’ side have scored 17 goals in their 5 games so far this season, despite Serhou Guirassy now being at Borussia Dortmund. Where they have struggled more is replacing starting centre-back pair Waldemar Anton and Hiroki Ito, now at Dortmund and Bayern Munich this year.

Los Blancos have won three of their last four games, scoring eight in the process and keeping three clean sheets. Real Madrid have been criticised for their play so far though, and their performances have been underwhelming so far, with Real Sociedad hitting the woodwork three times at the weekend, and Los Blancos only scoring through two penalties.