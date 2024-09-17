Real Madrid

Predicted Teams Real Madrid v Stuttgart: Jude Bellingham to return for new Champions League format

European champions Real Madrid are back in action in the competition for the first time in its new 36-team format, which will see clubs compete in a giant league system with eight games. Carlo Ancelotti will have his frontline back to full strength, with Jude Bellingham back in the line-up.

The Italian coach said that Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eder Militao would all be fit for the clash, but is still without Dani Ceballos, David Alaba, Brahim Diaz and Eduardo Camavinga through injury. Marca say that Bellingham and Tchouameni will be back in from the star, as will Rodrygo Goes, who was on the bench on Saturday night for their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad.

That coincides with the prediction in Diario AS too, although they feel Militao will start, while Marca believe Dani Carvajal will start at centre-back with Lucas Vazquez on the right side of defence.

Stuttgart have less injuries, and Deniz Undav is set to be their key man up front, with Ermedin Demirovic leading the line. Sebastian Hoeness’ side have scored 17 goals in their 5 games so far this season, despite Serhou Guirassy now being at Borussia Dortmund. Where they have struggled more is replacing starting centre-back pair Waldemar Anton and Hiroki Ito, now at Dortmund and Bayern Munich this year.

Alineación posible del Real Madrid contra el Stuttgart en la fase liga de la Champions League

Los Blancos have won three of their last four games, scoring eight in the process and keeping three clean sheets. Real Madrid have been criticised for their play so far though, and their performances have been underwhelming so far, with Real Sociedad hitting the woodwork three times at the weekend, and Los Blancos only scoring through two penalties.

Posted by

Tags Champions League Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Stuttgart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News