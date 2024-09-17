Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique full of praise for Girona – ‘I watched all of the games last year’

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique was full of praise for his first Champions League opponents Girona and his opposite number. The pair will meet at the Parc des Princes in Girona’s first ever European clash at 21:00 CEST on Wednesday, in what is just their fifth season in La Liga in their history.

The surprise package from last season in Spain, not only did Michel’s side make to the Champions League, but they did the double over Barcelona and not only beat Atletico Madrid at Montilivi, but beat them to third place too.

“The truth is that I have to say that no one expected this, it is the first time they have played the Champions League but I watched all the games last year, one of the best teams to watch and the most fun to watch, which plays very well. I consider myself a fan of Michel and tomorrow he will receive his reward of playing on a legendary pitch. I hope they don’t play so well tomorrow.”

There have been concerns about them losing a number of key players though, with Yan Couto, Aleix Garcia, Artem Dovbyk, Eric Garcia and Savio all departing, robbing Michel of five starters.

“They have a lot of losses, up to five, compared to last year. We will focus on ourselves and from there how the opponent will adapt. Girona is one of the few teams that can challenge us for the ball,” he explained to Marca.

The PSG coach went above and beyond to express is admiration for Michel, and expected no variation on his style against his side.

“I am also a fan of Girona. I like young coaches who have the courage to play on the attack. I don’t know which Girona we are going to come across, but knowing them I think they are going to be themselves, attack and be brave. I wish them the best but not in the Champions League against us.”

With Goncalo Ramos for several months, Luis Enrique has been left with just Randal Kolo Muani as a natural number nine. However he has been experimenting with Marco Asensio as a false nine, and the Asturian gave little away about his thinking.

“Seeing how we finished today in training, I can use any of my players. Both Marco, Kolo, Doue, Gonçalo when he recovers. I have so many options… The player has to get it into his head that this is a long season.”